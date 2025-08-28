Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) has announce the launch of Race Across the UK - a new event designed to help support Naval families.
This exhilarating challenge invites participants to race from Edinburgh to Dartmouth, covering the length of the UK in just four days. In teams of two, participants will tackle the UK's stunning and diverse landscapes, testing both physical endurance and teamwork.
But the twist: there are no navigation apps, no cars, and no planes. Competitors will rely solely on their wits, a traditional map, and whatever can be carried on their backs as each team battles it out from one checkpoint to the next.
Dawn Ingram, Director of Fundraising at the RNRMC, shared her enthusiasm for the challenge, “This isn’t just about the race – it’s about making a real difference to support our Naval community facing life-changing circumstances and financial hardships."
The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity is the principal charity of the Royal Navy, supporting sailors, marines, veterans, and their families for life. It provides grants and services that improve well-being, from mental health care and family support to housing, bereavement assistance, and community projects—ensuring the whole naval community is supported during service and beyond.
Since 2007, RNRMC have funded projects and facilities that boost morale for those who serve today and distributed millions of pounds annually to organisations and charities which care for the children, families and veterans of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
Twenty-four teams are participating in the race from 2 - 5 September 2025, with all teams supporting RNRMC with fundraising targets of £1,500 per person.
An awards dinner will be held on Friday 5 September at The Guildhall in Dartmouth.
For more information on Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, call 023 9387 1520 or visit www.rnrmc.org.uk.
