A Shetland pony at the centre of a legal case involving 13 neglected equines has found a new home in South Wales.
Shetland pony Sherbert was one of 13 equines rescued by The Mare and Foal Sanctuary during a multi-agency operation at a centre in Par, Cornwall, in 2022. The rescue was an outstanding example of teamwork by National Equine Welfare Council members.
Many were severely neglected, suffering malnourishment, untreated conditions and overgrown hooves. Their bones showed through their skin, and some even had paintbrush marks from children’s parties.
Sentencing those responsible to suspended prison terms and bans on keeping animals, Judge Simon Carr said it was ‘one of the worst cases of neglect he had ever seen’.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s care team spent more than a year nursing the 12 surviving ponies and horses back to health.
After a traumatic start, four-year-old Sherbert will always have sanctuary with the southwest-based charity. Once recovered, her carers at Newton Abbot felt she would benefit from one-to-one care through the Sanctuary at Home loan scheme. Following a widely publicised search, she has now settled into a new life with Christina in South Wales.
"I’ve always loved horses," said Christina. "I’d been looking after four Shetlands for a friend, but last year we lost three, leaving me heartbroken. Flora, our 32-year-old Shetland, was especially affected after losing her companions."
"In a thoughtful gesture, my husband and friend looked into adopting a pony to cheer me up and provide companionship for Flora. We have a house full of rescued ginger-coloured pets and, with such a fitting description of her personality, Sherbert seemed the perfect match. I eagerly searched for photos. The rescue images were heartbreaking, but seeing her thrive at the Sanctuary showed the incredible work of the team. I knew she’d feel safe in a loving home."
“When I first met Sherbert I was overwhelmed with joy. She immediately reached out for affection and, despite her past, was incredibly loving. Even in the field she preferred staying with us for cuddles, rather than grazing.”
"She definitely has a big personality and such a sweet nature. She follows me around the stables and is very good at finding all the food. I'm in a much better habit of shutting the feed room door now. It feels like she’s always been here. We enjoy walks in the nearby forest, and she loves splashing in the stream."
“Sherbert has also helped Flora regain her spirit. They soon became inseparable, and seeing them groom each other was magical. Flora’s elderly companions never gave her the energy a four-year-old does – they love running around the field together.”
"Sherbert has truly won my heart, and I can’t imagine life without her. Thank you to The Mare and Foal Sanctuary for making this possible.’
Director of Fundraising and Communications, Dawn Vincent, said: "By rehoming a pony, carers directly support our mission to rescue more horses and ponies in need. We rely entirely on donations and legacy gifts and are so grateful to every supporter for their kindness in helping us provide the care and compassion they deserve."
More information on the Sanctuary at Home scheme and the equines available can be found at: https://mareandfoal.org/our-work/rehoming/
