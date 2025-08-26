The other major exhibitor of the day was Keith Steer requiring the silver polish for securing six trophies covering preserves, cookery, bread, flowers, dahlias, bread and The Cordelia Came Centennial Memorial Cup for the most points in the show, five certificates of merit and a blue ribbon for his fatless sponge sandwich, Lynn Satterly also secured the cup for best fruit cake. Sarah Oatley triumphed in the hobby class with an exhibit of embroidery in memory of another stalwart of the society, Valerie Oatley and Rita Fairchild won the painting cup with a dog playing the piano.