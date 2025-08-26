The West Alvington Horticultural Society held its 77th Annual Show, last Saturday, at Malborough Village Hall.
Entries had risen by 40, across the 149 classes. “We were absolutely delighted with the quality of entries, especially the flowers and potatoes, and the high attendance in the afternoon” said Hon. Secretary & Treasurer Keith Steer. “The hall was full of brightly coloured dahlias, pot plants and bowls of mixed garden flowers.”
The raffles raised over £1,600 in two hours and trophies were presented by the 2025 President and great stalwart of the show Patricia Janes”.
Mike Hine dominated the vegetable section winning seven trophies including the George Edwards Memorial cup for potatoes and The George Rhymes Memorial Cup with an outstanding collection of vegetables.
Mike Bowles and Bob Gould triumphed in the flower and dahlia classes, with Nick Bowles winning the novices section and Terry Reeves secured the cup for best fuchsia heads.
The other major exhibitor of the day was Keith Steer requiring the silver polish for securing six trophies covering preserves, cookery, bread, flowers, dahlias, bread and The Cordelia Came Centennial Memorial Cup for the most points in the show, five certificates of merit and a blue ribbon for his fatless sponge sandwich, Lynn Satterly also secured the cup for best fruit cake. Sarah Oatley triumphed in the hobby class with an exhibit of embroidery in memory of another stalwart of the society, Valerie Oatley and Rita Fairchild won the painting cup with a dog playing the piano.
Snapping their way to success in the photography cup was also Keith Steer and James Norsworthy as joint winners.
Linsay Johns Floral Art entries secured her the Dawson Cup with her colourful floral interpretations.
The children’s entries were dominated by cousins Alfie Davies, Ezra and Set Johns.
The judges were David Coward. Brian Griffiths and Joe Wallis (vegetables), John Yeo (flowers), Cynthia Morgan (floral art and Juniors), Angela Hickman (Homecraft), Jeremy Willcocks (photography) and Adrienne Blake (handicrafts).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.