Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “The team so enjoyed welcoming the Mayor and those who attended the event, and relished the opportunity to finally show off the results of all the hard work that’s gone into the development so far. They’ll be rolling out the red carpet for the first homeowners when they move in this winter, and I know they’re looking forward to showing them how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement. We believe Mewstone Place is perfect for those seeking a varied, yet peaceful retirement.