Wales & West Utilities has announced that it will shortly start work to upgrade part of the gas network in Dartmouth.
The works, in the College Way area of the town, start on September 3. They are essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations. Barring any engineering difficulties, the project will finish by Christmas.
As part of the works, the gas emergency and pipeline service has liaised with Devon County Council, and it has been agreed that traffic management will be in place throughout. This initially includes:
- A parking suspension on Mayor's Avenue ( September 5 – December 23)
- A road closure on Ridge Hill from outside 19a Ridge Hill to the junction with College Way (September 5 - October 10)
- A lane closure and parking suspension on College Way, from North Embankment to Ridge Hill, and a parking suspension on North Embankment ( September 5 – October 24)
From October 3 to December 23, there will be a rolling parking suspension and rolling road closure on:
- Vavasours Slip between the junctions with North Embankment and Clarence Street
- Clarence Street between the junctions of College Way and Broadstone and Clarence Hill
- Clarence Hill from the junction with Clarence Street and Broadstone to the junction with College Way
- Broadstone between the junctions of Clarence Street and outside 6 Broadstone
- Clarence Hill from the junction with Clarence Street to outside No. 1 Clarence Hill
Between 17 November and 1 December, there will be a rolling road closure on:
- Victoria Place is between the junctions with Victoria Road and Lake Street
- Lake Street from the rear of number 33 Victoria Road to Clifton Surgery
Between 12 and 23 December, there will be a rolling road closure on:
- Mount Boone Hill between the junctions with Mount Boone Lane and Clarence Hill
- Clarence Hill from between numbers 21/23 and 24
Wales & West Utilities Natalie Raphael is managing this work and said:
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the wider Dartmouth area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.”
The Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about their work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.
Alternatively, you can contact them on X, formerly Twitter @WWUtilities or https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.
