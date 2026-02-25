Warfleet Road in Dartmouth has now been closed for two years, having been shut early in 2024.
Two years of disruption and frustration for local residents mean a negative impact on businesses, traffic confusion and environmental strain on the narrow lanes serving as the so-called ‘alternative route’ have added delay and inconvenience for the emergency services.
Dartmouth Town Council has been advised that there appears to be a stand-off between Devon County Council and the homeowners’ insurance company.
A spokesperson from Dartmouth Town Council said: ‘This situation cannot drift on indefinitely.
‘We urge the County Council to be bold, to stand up for Dartmouth, and to take the necessary steps to secure the restoration of Warfleet Road without further delay.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.