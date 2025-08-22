Sitting proudly on the harbour front since the 17th century, one of Dartmouth’s grandest buildings is undergoing its most ambitious renovation in over a century.
The sympathetic renovation project of the Grade II* listed Royal Castle, which will see its rich history brought back to life, began earlier this year. In the process some interesting historical quirks and features have been uncovered and restored with great care.
Owners St Austell Brewery brought the Royal Castle into its award-winning 45-strong managed estate in 2019 and are preparing to unveil the renovation this autumn which honours the building’s past whilst elevating it for the 21st century.
Dartmouth Mayor Cllr Andrea Cates said: “I read with great interest the update from St Austell brewery regarding the renovation work at the Royal Castle public house in Dartmouth. “Occupying a central position, it does stand as an icon for the Town’s rich history.
“A perennial favourite with locals and visitors alike, its reopening this autumn will be warmly greeted by everyone and we will be eager to view the additional aspects of its history which the renovation work has revealed.
“This is definitely something to look forward to in the coming months.”
As part of the discovery, beautiful 17th century window frames and cobbled stone floors have been found and preserved as part of the pub’s new look.
Every era has left a trace on the building, and the fresh design of the pub celebrates them all.
Alongside St Austell Brewery’s experienced property team, a group of designers, engineers and conservation specialists continue to work closely with Historic England and the Local Planning Authority to ensure all works are scrutinised and completed with great care and attention.
When the pub is reopened, downstairs, guests will find The Dory Lounge – St Austell Brewery’s take on a cosy, local lounge, where guests can drop in for more informal drinks and light bites.
For those looking for comfy nooks and open fireplaces, The Ketch bar on the ground floor will deliver.
The colour palette will reflect its harbours views, bringing a unique vibrancy and charm.
Towards the rear, guests will find a more traditional pub atmosphere, with flexible seating options upholstered in worn leather and an area for sports viewing.
Upstairs, The Sloop offers everything from coffees to cocktails, with a classic, sophisticated vibe from breakfast to bedtime, and a private dining room will provide a unique space for special occasions.
The menu will champion local suppliers and feature a catch of the day landed locally.
24 overhauled bedrooms, spread across three storeys, have been designed with comfort in mind and make the most of their location in terms of layout and style, featuring a timeless design approach.
Andrew Turner, Chief Operating Officer, St Austell Brewery, said: “This project isn’t just about improving our guests’ experience; it’s about securing the future of this historic site, ensuring the Royal Castle continues to play a pivotal role in Dartmouth’s rich heritage.
“Restoring and investing into buildings with such rich history takes time; we’re doing things right to ensure we deliver modernity, comfort and excitement whilst honouring the building’s past.
“Our vision has been to create a pub that feels both luxurious and local. This is more than a refurbishment for the Royal Castle, it’s a revival.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.