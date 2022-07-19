Air to the Throne!

This stunning GPS portrait of the Queen was created over a period of months - using six individual light aircraft, writes Daniel Jae Webb, SWNS

The 12 aircrew members from Henstridge in Somerset teamed up to complete the world’s first-ever GPS portrait to be drawn by multiple aircraft.

Followers of FlightRadar24 may have spotted a few strange recent goings-on with aircraft across Devon including in the Okehampton area, Crediton and Teignmouth.

Their flight paths generated some very unusual shapes over the course of several months.

Code-named ‘Art Force 1’, six individual club aircraft belonging to the Light Aircraft Association’s Wessex Strut and 12 crew members were handed a secret GPS plotted path from team leader, Amy Whitewick.

“None of them had any idea what the final image would look like – each team was given a small, unrecognisable chunk which, when flown, recorded on SkyDemon [aircraft GPS software] and sent back would be stitched together digitally to form the final image.”

Amy began illustrating images by air in 2020 between lockdowns, having since drawn a wide range of images in her 1972 Cessna 150 Aerobat including an award-winning and world-first GPS portrait of early aviator, John Stringfellow with her co-pilot, Mervyn White.

“It was a fun skill to try out when flying the local area. I was bored of bimbling and wanted to start something exciting and new”, she added.

“My fellow pilot friends at Henstridge showed a great and kind interest in my GPS scribbles, and then it clicked; it would be so much more fun to try one together as a united team with as many aircraft as possible.”

There were many challenges involved, including planning around tricky weather conditions, a re-flight undertaken due to co-pilot health and a Carbon Monoxide scare in one aircraft’s cockpit.

But the teams took the problems in their stride with extraordinary courage, skill and determination to complete this image.

Amy continued: “I must thank the team members for their extraordinary courage to push the boundaries of aviation forward, to try something new to them and airsports as a whole.

“Their unwaivering trust in following a somewhat crazy artist, and their unrivalled strength and tenacity of spirit is of considerable merit.

“The range and diversity of our members and fleet is truly demonstrated in this mind-blowing image that we are proud to present to HM the Queen and the United Kingdom – I’m so immensely proud of our whole team who are like a family to me.”

( SWNS ) ( SWNS )