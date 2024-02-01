British sculptor Richard Perry makes work which explores the dynamic relationship between organic and geometric forms. Beginning with paintings and drawings, he develops ideas inspired by his interest in the natural environment and the unique physical and spatial characteristics of landscapes and living entities. The resulting forms, sculpted from limestone, alabaster and Carrara marble, balance the underlying sense of their subject with a pure and unrestrained approach to abstraction. Richard graduated with a BA in Fine Art from Leeds Polytechnic in 1981. His drawings, paintings and sculptures have been exhibited across the UK, and he has created numerous large-scale public sculptures by commission, including the ‘Starstone' in Armagh, Northern Ireland, the ‘Freedom Tree' and ‘Needle' in St. Helier, Jersey, and stonework for the re-modelling of the Peace Gardens in Sheffield, which won a RIBA National Urban Design Award.