Amber Warning of thunderstorms and flooding
Monday 15th August 2022
(Met Office)
FLOODING and travel disruption from thunderstorms could be heading towards Devon as the Met Office upgrades its weather warning to Amber.
The new warning covers from 2pm today, Monday, until 8pm.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Thunderstorms and heavy showers are likely to cause travel disruption and, in a few places flooding.
‘Thunderstorms and heavy showers currently affecting parts of southwest England are likely to persist into the early evening producing some torrential downpours.
‘As much as 60-70 mm rain could build up in a few places.
‘Hail and frequent lightning are likely additional hazards in some places.’
Earlier the Met Office had warned the country faces ‘days of thunder’.
