The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) has thanked its people, NHS partners, volunteers, civil servants and military personnel for their dedicated support during the industrial action (on Wednesday 11).
The Trust has also offered its thanks to the public for following national guidance about using the service appropriately. This meant that crews were available to respond to patients with life-threatening conditions.
Will Warrender, Chief Executive of the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am really grateful to the communities that we serve who followed our guidance to use 999 services appropriately during yesterday’s industrial action, their actions meant that we had crews available to respond to patients most in need of our help.
“I would also like to thank our NHS partners, civil servants and military personnel who supported us to help ensure that we could be there for our patients.
“Our people in the Trust put in a huge amount of preparation to ensure we were in the best possible position during industrial action and protecting our patients from harm as much as possible, and I want to thank all of them for their hard work.”
Jess Cunningham, Director of Operations at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support.
“During the industrial action, we saw a reduction in 999 calls by 25 per cent compared to the previous Wednesday.
The NHS continues to face significant pressures this winter, but please continue to call 999 especially in life-threatening emergencies.
If you need urgent medical help but it isn’t an emergency, please visit NHS 111 online or a community service such as a minor injury unit, a pharmacy or your GP.”