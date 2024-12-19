The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is asking communities to use its services responsibly during the festive period as it prepares for a challenging and busy time. The Trust has already faced high demand across its 999 services this winter, a trend seen nationwide.
The period between Christmas and New Year is traditionally one of the busiest for the service. To ensure help is available for those in life-threatening emergencies, SWASFT leaders urge the public to follow these steps:
- Call 999 only for serious injuries or illnesses, such as unconsciousness, breathing difficulties, or heavy bleeding.
- If an ambulance is arranged, only call back if the patient’s condition worsens or you need to cancel. Ambulance crews are prioritised for the most urgent cases, and estimated arrival times cannot be provided.
- For non-life-threatening issues, use NHS 111 online, consult a GP, or seek advice from a pharmacy.
Dr Matt Thomas, Executive Medical Director at SWASFT, said: “To ensure we’re there for those who need us most, it’s vital our crews remain available for life-threatening emergencies. Please use other healthcare services for less urgent needs, such as NHS 111, community pharmacies, GPs, Minor Injury Units, and Urgent Treatment Centres.”
He added: “A heartfelt thanks to our staff and NHS colleagues working tirelessly throughout the festive season. Please treat them with kindness—they’re under immense pressure every day.”
