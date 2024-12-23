A 79-year-old man has been reported missing from Dartmouth since last Friday (December 20).
Police say David Evans was last seen in person on the Dartmouth water taxi on Thursday (December 12), and that that the last known contact with him was on Tuesday (December 17).
HM Coastguard, Dart Harbour and RNLI Lifeboats conducted searches of the water around Dartmouth but these have since stood down.
Officers are however carrying out searches in an effort to locate Mr Evans and are appealing for the public to report any sightings.
Mr Evans is described as about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short greying hair. It is unclear what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone who may have seen him on or since December 12 should contact the police on 999, quoting log number 283 of 20/12/24.