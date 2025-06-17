On Monday June 16 just after 1pm Dart RNLI volunteers were called out after being alerted to a 12 metre yacht in difficulty two miles south of Compass Cove.
The B Class Atlantic lifeboat, helmed by Lee Darch and crewed by Yorkie Lomas and Tom Shanley, found the boat with two crew and a dog on board, had lost all steering and power.
A check of the vessel revealed an issue with the autopilot, and when that was switched off the crew was able to navigate back to Dartmouth without the need of further assistance.
If you would like to contact the station you can do so on 01803 839224 or visit the RNLI Shop at 9 South Embankment, Dartmouth TQ6 9RR.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.