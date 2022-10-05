The South Western Ambulance Charity was founded in 1995, and it aims to use donations to support staff and volunteers at the South Western Ambulance Service, improving the welfare of those involved in the ambulance service and helping local communities. They are funded by donations from those who wish to convey appreciation and support for all the hard work the ambulance service do, and have said that “many donate to say thank you for the care that they, or their loved one, has received from us.”