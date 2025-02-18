The next meeting of the West Dart History Group will be at 7 pm in Ashprington Village Hall on Wednesday March 5 when Graham Hawkins, Chairman of the History Group, will be talking about Isaac Singer and his Legacy.
The American inventor, actor, businessman and larger-than-life character was one of the world’s first great entrepreneurs and one of the first to employ production line manufacture on a massive scale.
Singer’s origins will be outlined, as well as his development of the eponymous sewing machine. The talk will also cover his move to Britain, and his many connections with Paignton, where he settled and built the opulent Oldway Mansion.
Non-members welcome.
For more information visit: wdhg.org.uk