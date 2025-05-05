Dartmouth will come together to mark 80 years since Victory in Europe Day with a series of events commemorating the end of the Second World War.
Town Crier Les will deliver the official 80th anniversary Cry on Thursday, May 8, at 9.30am in Royal Avenue Gardens.
At 2pm, for the Fleet Care Home, there will be a Tea Dance in the Guildhall, then again at 5.45pm in Kingswear Village Hall, ahead of the church service at St Thomas.
The commemorations will continue on Sunday, May 11, with a nostalgic Picnic in the Gardens at Royal Avenue Gardens.
St Saviour’s Church Bell Ringers will begin the day at 9.30am, followed by Town Crier Les proclaiming the VE Day anniversary at midday from the bandstand.
The Mayor will formally open the event, featuring 1940s music, dancing and singalongs, food and drink from the Tea Hut and Dartmouth Rotary’s bar, and two performances from the Britannia Royal Naval College Volunteer Band at 2pm and again at 3.15pm.
The public is encouraged to bring a picnic and, if they wish, dress in 1940s-style clothing, though it is not essential.
There will be a bar from Dartmouth Rotary supported by Bays Brewery until 4.00pm, and the Tea Hut will be serving sandwiches until 4pm.
Cllr Mike Rowley said: “On May 8, 1945, the war in Europe finally ended after six long and tragic years. The nation celebrated joyously and with huge relief. Dartmouth was no exception, with impromptu street parties around the town.
“On Sunday, May 11, Dartmouth Town Council invites all residents and visitors to join us as we come together, some 80 years later, to remember the sacrifices made and recreate that wonderfully happy day.”
Organisers would like to thank Bays Brewery, the BRNC Volunteer Band, Dartmouth Town Council, Dartmouth Caring, Jenny Koo’s Kitchen, Dartmouth Rotary and Explore Dartmouth for supporting the celebrations.