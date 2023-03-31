'The additional pressures that are going to be placed on the teaching staff, particularly from children who have special needs, is going to be massive and the knock on effects of this is that teachers are going to end up leaving - they're completely stretched as it is. They have no bandwidth, there is no room available to them to take on the extra pressures and workloads that effectively are about to be thrust upon them so the end result of that is that basically the the children are going to be severely impacted in terms of their learning and the education.'