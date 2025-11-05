The winners of our 2025 David Alexander Open Art Exhibition at the Flavel in Dartmouth have been announced.
First Prize goes to Anjeli March for her stained glass artwork, and she wins £200 in cash.
Second Prize goes to Sarah Hebe for her digital prints on aluminum, and she wins a £50 Flavel Gift Voucher.
Thanks go to Julie Rainbow (The Craft Revolution, Totnes) who expertly hung the exhibition, and judged the competition along with Julia Gash.
The organisers would also like to thank Richard Alexander and Anna Brownlow for supporting this special event.
You can into The Flavel Gallery anytime before Saturday November 29 to view all the art.
