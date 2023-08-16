Kingsbridge Police are reporting increased Anti-social Behaviour within the Recreation Ground with youths causing damage, harassing other park users or just being abusive or generally anti-social.
Police are collating the names of those involved in order to clamp down on this type of behaviour.
In a Facebook message they said: ‘The recreation ground is a fantastic venue to enjoy, so for those who seek to disrupt the enjoyment for others, have a serious think about your behaviour or face the consequences. For the parents of those who may be part of these groups causing issues for others, please be aware of where your children are and ensure they are being respectful at all times. Let’s all enjoy the summer without be subjected to mindless acts.