University Hospitals Plymouth (UHP) NHS Trust has announced the temporary closure of South Hams Minor Injury Unit in Kingsbridge as a result of the ongoing gas outage.
In a statement shared online, UHP said the South Hams hospital will remain closed until the situation is resolved.
The temporary closure only affects the minor injury unit at the hospital, inpatient services at the hospital are running as normal.
An alternative minor injury unit is available at Tavistock Hospital, and the Urgent Treatment Centres at Derriford and the Cumberland Centre are open as well.
