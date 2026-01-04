Gas supplies are now beginning to be restored after damage to a gas main near Kingsbridge left around 4,600 properties without supply.
Wales & West Utilities said engineers have been working since early this morning and have now visited 76 per cent of affected homes. More than 100 engineers are involved in the operation, including teams drafted in from elsewhere across the network.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Since early this morning, our teams have been working tirelessly to visit the 4,600 properties affected by third-party damage to our gas main near Kingsbridge.”
The company confirmed that restoration work has started in Malborough after most properties in the area were successfully isolated earlier in the day.
The spokesperson said: “As a result of isolating the majority of properties in Malborough, we have been able to commence restoring supplies this afternoon. Our teams will continue working late into the evening and will resume from first thing tomorrow morning.”
Progress has also been made in Kingsbridge and Salcombe, although engineers have been unable to access some properties.
“Our teams have made good progress in Kingsbridge and Salcombe, but there are still a number of properties where we have not been able to gain access,” the spokesperson said.
Residents are being urged to ensure someone is at home when engineers call, or to arrange access via a key holder, as the company warns that delays in gaining entry could slow the wider restoration of gas supplies.
"Our teams will continue trying into this evening and from first thing, and we really do urge people to ensure someone is at the property so that we can have access to isolate the supply. The quicker we can isolate the majority of supplies in these areas, the quicker we can commence restoring the wider supplies,” the spokesperson added.
Wales & West Utilities said further updates will be issued during the course of the day tomorrow.
