Gas supplies to homes in and around Kingsbridge remain disrupted after a third party damaged a gas main, with engineers working through the night to carry out what has been described as a “very challenging” repair.
The incident, which occurred on Saturday, January 3, has affected customers in Kingsbridge, Malborough and Salcombe. Engineers were first sent to the site during the afternoon and have remained there since, with repair work continuing into the early hours of Sunday.
A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities (WWU)said: "Supplies are expected to remain off for much of Sunday, with the process of restoring gas to properties likely to begin later in the afternoon once repairs are complete.
As part of the safety procedure, engineers must visit every affected property twice. The first visit is to switch off the gas supply at the control valve near the meter. Once this has been completed across the area, teams will then return to each home to safely restore the supply."
Residents are being asked to remain at home if possible to allow engineers access, as this will help speed up the restoration process. Additional engineers have been drafted in from elsewhere across the network to support the work.
The operator has confirmed it is prioritising visits to customers registered on the Priority Services Register, providing vulnerable residents with alternative cooking and heating facilities. People are also being asked to check on neighbours or family members who may need additional support.
The spokesperson from WWU added: “We are aware that some information has been issued from a third party advising customers to switch their own gas off. This advice should not be followed. However, if you have followed the advice, please do not switch your gas back on and let us know by calling 0800 912 2999. “
If engineers are unable to gain access to a property, a card will be left with details on how residents can arrange for their supply to be safely restored.
Anyone who smells gas is advised to call the National Gas Emergency line on 0800 111 999. Residents are also reminded that engineers will carry identification badges, which can be verified by calling 0800 316 0478.
A further update is expected later today as work continues to restore supplies.
