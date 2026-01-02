On New Year’s Eve, supporters and friends gathered to launch festivities with an uplifting challenge set by Salcombe RNLI and supported by Let’s Go Velo.
With more than 200 entrants the Resolution Fun Run offered a family-friendly road and trail course that encouraged runners of all ages and abilities to participate.
Whether aiming for a personal best or simply enjoying a scenic jog, everyone was raising funds for the Salcombe RNLI Lifeboat Appeal.
Runners began in central Salcombe on Island Street, followed a 7km route along peaceful Batson Creek, climbed the picturesque trail to Snapes Point, and looped around the beautiful National Trust estuary shoreline before returning by road to the starting point, with the first past the post in a little over 28 minutes.
Participants enjoyed plenty of community spirit, breath taking scenery, and a warm reception at the finish line, complete with tea, coffee, and bacon rolls — a fitting treat after a wintry run.
The Salcombe Lifeboat Appeal is the campaign to fund a new Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat (ALB) for the RNLI Salcombe station, expected in 2027, with major support from the Baltic Exchange.
Alongside this major project, the local station runs various community fundraisers, like fun runs and walks, relying on donations for their vital 24/7 search and rescue service along the Devon coast, as volunteers and equipment (like their existing Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat) need constant support.
Since 2008 the station has operated a Tamar-class all weather boat (ALB) and an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat (ILB).
The RNLI aims to reach any casualty up to 50 miles (80 km) from its stations, and within two hours in good weather.
