Small business owners in South Devon have revealed the pressure parking fee hikes are putting them under, with some having to subsidise the cost for staff.
Business owners in Kingsbridge, Salcombe and Modbury have echoed the issue of ramped up parking prices in the South Hams as contributing to challenges around staff recruitment and retention.
Some have even suggested a worker’s permit could help mitigate the financial pressure on employers and staff, a scheme that could echo the residents’ discount scheme that operates in the district.
And the South Hams Chamber, which represents businesses in the area, has conducted a survey on the issue of parking and business parking permits, which has elicited strong responses.
South Hams District Council had frozen parking charges for four years, but opted to increase them this year, and while it recently reviewed business permits, some claim a severe lack of consultation with business owners.
“I’m picking up staff parking costs as they can’t afford it,” said Nikki Povey, managing director at Charles Head estate agents in Kingsbridge.
“It’s a real issue as since the car parking charges have increased, residential streets with unrestricted parking are overrun, meaning staff are having to pay for parking and it isn’t viable for them all.”
Ms Povey added that both clients and staff were unhappy with the level of parking charges now being levied, and questioned whether South Hams District Council would actually be earning more money from parking given she had noticed “the car parks are much quieter now”.
Tonya McGauley, sales manager at Salcombe Gin, said her company was also “absorbing some of those parking costs” for staff.
“More people are conscious of it and with people looking at jobs in Salcombe, even in terms of more senior roles, we’re having to negotiate things around it,” she said.
“People are aware of how difficult and expensive the parking is and they can find a job in Kingsbridge or closer to home, so they win, and that means less of a pool of people for us.
“It is a negative factor of working in Salcombe.”
And in Modbury, small businesses are feeling the impact too.
Madison Oman, who works at Modbury Pharmacy, said nearly all her co-workers drive to work from outside the South Hams, and the cost of parking meant staff avoided the car parks.
“The long-stay is £7.50 to park all day, so we don’t use the car parks as we don’t want to pay that much money so we tend to park on residential roads,” she said.
“I think one of our staff used to use the car parks before the prices went up but they don’t any more since the increased charges.”
Ms Oman backed the suggestion of an employee permit that could give a discount like those given to residents.
“To be able to have a permit would be brilliant, as that would help me and all our staff.”
Others in Salcombe agreed with the issues.
A staff member from a specialist food retailer, who did not want to be named, said: “The parking situation makes it difficult to get staff, while a Salcombe gallery employee, who also requested anonymity, summed up the year-round pressure on spaces in the town.
“In summer, long-stay goes to visitors and in winter it goes to boats,” the individual said.
Prices vary across the district, with Kingsbridge’s Quay car park being £15 for 24 hours but its Cattle Market car park being £5 all day. Modbury’s Poundwell Meadow is £7.50 for the day, while Salcombe’s Creek car park is £10 all day between November and March, and £10 in March to October or £13 for 24 hours.
Residents get discounts on these charges, via a scheme that involves them paying £5 for a year’s access to lower prices.
Samantha Dennis, the South Hams Chamber chair, and a South Hams district councillor, said the chamber had taken it upon itself to delve into the problems employers face in terms of parking in the area.
“We heard from people who wouldn’t get a job during day time hours because of the difficulties in parking, and even arrangements where workers gave gifts to residents to park on their driveways,” Ms Dennis said.
“While business permits are available, either for specific towns or with the ability to roam, the system needs a proper review, because in towns such as Salcombe and Dartmouth, no new permits are being issued which is disadvantageous to new businesses.
“South Hams District Council has just undertaken a review, but it only spoke to town councils, and I don’t think they were aware they were going to be the only consultees”
Ms Dennis added that “nobody has spoken to these businesses” from South Hams District Council, and that there are some “good solutions to the problems but nobody is listening”.
Cllr Julian Brazil, executive member for community services & operations, said: “We’ve pleased to have kept car parking charges frozen for our local residents. The main issue in many places is the availability of spaces, not the cost, so we’re changing permit use in Dartmouth and Salcombe to help with this.
“From April, there will be inflation-related increases, but resident permit prices will still use the lower discount rates, keeping them good value. I know residents are watching costs closely so our parking permit prices will continue to be set using the lower resident discount tariffs. That means permits remain good value.
“For example, a Kingsbridge business permit which is one of most flexible permits, offers a discount of over 75 per cent compared to daily parking.
“In Salcombe, we have worked with the town council to increase permit prices to try to free up spaces for visitors to the town.
“We also offer cheaper permits for single vehicles and specific car parks, plus a monthly payment option to help spread costs.
“We do understand that times are tough and we want to support businesses, so we’ll review this again.”
