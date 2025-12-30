Beloved children’s classic The Gruffalo’s Child has taken over Saltram’s garden, as the National Trust launches its first ever winter trail inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story.
Families can step into the “deep dark wood” and follow the tale through Saltram’s beautiful historic garden, meeting characters along the way.
The trail features interactive games, playful challenges and plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors together, offering a memorable winter day out for visitors of all ages.
Olivia Meeson, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Saltram, said: “We’re so excited to have brought The Gruffalo’s Child to life in the garden.
“It’s such a joyful, imaginative story, and the trail offers families a wonderful way to explore the outdoors together during the winter season.
“Our teams have worked incredibly hard creating moments of magic in the garden and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to enjoy a very special trail this winter.”
After completing the trail, visitors can relax in the café with seasonal treats - the perfect cosy end to a crisp winter adventure.
Although the house is temporarily closed, there is still plenty to see, do and enjoy across the estate this season.
The closure allows for the start of important preparatory works, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to make Saltram more accessible for the future.
The house will reopen on Saturday, February 14.
The Gruffalo’s Child trail runs until February 1, and there is no need to book.
Garden admission applies for non-members.
Saltram House is a grade I listed George II era house in Plympton.
It was deemed by the architectural critic Nikolaus Pevsner to be "the most impressive country house in Devon".
The house was designed by the architect Robert Adam, who altered and greatly expanded the original Tudor house on two occasions.
The Saloon is considered one of Adam's finest interiors.
