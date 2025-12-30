Totnes Friends of Palestine will be screening the film ‘Palestine36’ on Monday January 19.
Palestine 36 is a 2025 historical drama directed by Annemarie Jacir that dramatizes the 1936–1939 Arab Revolt in Mandatory Palestine against British colonial rule.
The film centres on Yusuf, a young villager torn between his rural home and the charged streets of Jerusalem as the uprising grows.
Through intimate character arcs and sweeping historical context, Palestine 36 explores resistance, identity, and the forces shaping the future of the region, offering a portrayal of a pivotal yet often overlooked moment in history.
Doors open at 7pm (bring cash for book stall, tea and cakes, film starts at 7.30pm at St John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes, TQ9 5AB.
