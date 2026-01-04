South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has expressed relief after Wales & West Utilities repaired the gas main breach affecting Kingsbridge, Salcombe, Malborough and surrounding areas.
She described the past 24 hours as “confusing, with customers receiving conflicting advice while struggling without heat during the coldest night of the year.”
Ms Voaden said she was particularly concerned about the impact on elderly and vulnerable residents, adding: “I am very concerned about how this may impact the elderly and vulnerable. WWU have said they are prioritising these customers. Let’s hope they get them back up and running first. Engineers will be visiting every property with a gas supply to safely restore service.”
She added that her team is on hand to provide advice or support to anyone affected, and residents can contact her at [email protected].
