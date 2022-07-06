Appeal for information on A38 collision

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious collision on the A38 near Ivybridge yesterday, July 5.

Officers were called just before 1.15pm following the collision between a black VW Passat and a Volvo HGV on the westbound carriageway at Bittaford.

The car driver, a man in his 50s from Plymouth, sustained injuries and was extracted from the vehicle by the fire service. He was taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

The westbound carriageway was closed for around five hours for Roads Policing Team officers to examine the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact them.