Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in Plymouth which occurred overnight.
Officers were flagged down on Budshead Road shortly before 1am today [7 July] by a man reporting that he had been stabbed.
A 20-year-old man has sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital where he remains.
Units deployed to the area and closed Biggin Hill while they made enquiries and carried out searches.
Two men aged 22 and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They all remain in police custody this morning.
Detective Inspector Marcus Hodges said: “This is a serious incident which occurred overnight in Plymouth and we understand that this will naturally cause concern amongst the local community.
“There will be a heightened police presence in the area today while our investigation continues, with cordons and scene guards in place.
“We are treating this as an isolated incident and those involved are believed to be known to each other. There is no known risk to the wider community.”
If anyone has information, including dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage in the area that may assist us, please get in touch quoting 50250173306.
Information can be reported to police by calling 101, via our website, or you can visit the public enquiry office of one of our stations.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.