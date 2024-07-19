Shoppers in the region are being asked to support a summer food bank campaign backed by the Tesco supermarket chain amid a soaring rise in the demand for parcels.
Tesco stores are inviting customers throughout the South West to round up their bill to the nearest pound at the checkout during one week in July and another in August.
The funds will then be split between the food charities, Fareshare and the Trussell Trust.
Fareshare says there are about 11 million people in the UK who face food shortages, while data from the Trussell Trust shows that there has been a 41 per cent increase in demand for food parcels over the last four years, although the number of donations has fallen in recent times.
Additional research by Tesco has found that last summer, one in 10 of families across the South West had to seek support from a food bank or similar charity.
Tesco said it will also expand its pre-packed customer donation bags to all large stores, including the one in Kingsbridge. The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £3, are pre-filled with food items. In addition, the supermarket will be running a ‘Kids Eat Free’ initiative in its stores’ cafés during the school summer holidays.
Tesco’s Claire De Silva said: “Too often families with too little support during the holidays see their children miss out on the good stuff every child deserves – not just for their physical health but for their mental wellbeing as well.
“If we all pull together over the coming months, whether that’s popping a few tins into a food collection point, picking up a food donation bag in our stores or rounding up our grocery bill, we can make a difference to the lives of thousands of children, who, without support, could have a tough summer holiday.”
Emma Revie, Trussell Trust’s CEO, said its network of food banks distributed more than 1.1 million parcels for children last year, “almost double the amount provided just five years ago”.
She said: “This illustrates the unacceptable levels of hardship that many people are currently facing. No-one should need to turn to a charity for something as essential as food, and as we work towards achieving the long-term change needed.”