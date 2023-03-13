Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for an exhibition of A-level art and photography by VI Form students of Kingsbridge Community College.
The Perceptions exhibition opens at the south Devon art gallery on Wednesday 15 March.
Following the rigorous A-level examination syllabus, the artists, aged between 16 and 19, contribute art and photography to this exhibition which offers a snapshot of the breadth and depth of their studies.
In year 13 students in both fields pursue a personal investigation exploring themes such as documentary, wildlife, narrative illustration and portraiture.
The year 12 photography and art students will showcase work created during short units of study from the introductory part of their A level course.
Since 2006 VI Form students from Kingsbridge Community College have been invited to exhibit at Harbour House. Some students and gone on to study at degree level, returning to their hometown to show new work at the gallery.
The Perceptions exhibition opens at Harbour House on Wednesday 15 March at 10 am and the show runs until Wednesday 29 March. The gallery is open daily, except Sundays, from 10 am – 5 pm. Admission is free.