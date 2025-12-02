Kingsbridge is preparing to kickstart the festive period as Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas returns on Saturday 6 December (weather permitting) for a day organisers say is built to give families “fun, cool stuff for kids for free”.
Speaking ahead of this year’s event, organiser Wayne Grills said the original principles still drive the team today: “We wanted something that involved everyone, supported local stallholders, and didn’t exclude families because of cost.”
Santa will arrive at 10am, travelling by what Grills describes as a “mysterious form of transport”.
After a short tour of town, Santa will “magically reappear” at Activities 115 for group story-time sessions and to give each child a free present, sponsored by Kingsbridge Estate Agents.
Throughout the day, the Town Square becomes the sparkling heart of the festivities, with the event’s much-loved free ice rink open from 10am to 7pm.
Free crafting sessions will run in several venues across town.
Local traders will once again line Fore Street, creating the Kingsbridge Christmas Market atmosphere organisers say is vital for encouraging visitors to “come in and shop local”.
A new addition this year is Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas Radio, broadcasting festive music, countdown messages and reminders “so people can sort of get lost in the whimsy of it all but still not forget anything”.
Live music will run throughout the day, including a children’s disco hosted by Kingsbridge legend, Crunchy — where Santa will join him at 4:30pm for the Christmas lights switch-on.
But behind the scenes, the volunteer team who have kept that magic alive for a decade are beginning to look ahead. “This is the town’s event,” Grills said. “We want people to use it but we need people to come on board and support it.”
“The original organisers have been doing this a long time now,” Grills added. “It would be nice if we were able to pass on how to run this event so it can continue for years to come.”
