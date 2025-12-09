Back in June, Modbury paused to watch the cheerful procession of toy soldiers making their way to their new home on Church Street.
Six months on, Gerry McAllister, owner of Mr McAllister’s Amazing Toy Soldier Emporium, is preparing to celebrate his first Christmas in the larger premises, and he couldn’t be happier.
“I’m delighted to be in the new shop,” he said. “With so much more space, I’m able to display far more stock than before. There’s something magical about rows of toy soldiers in a shop window — especially at this time of year.”
A familiar part of the old shop has also made the journey: the original sign. Freshly restored by signwriter Camilla Rose, now sits proudly above the entrance, lending the new location its much-loved traditional charm.
“Over the years, nearly all of the old toy soldier shops have disappeared either through retirement or switching to the internet,” Gerry explains.
With the festive window display glowing in the winter light, it’s hard not to feel a wave of warm nostalgia — a reminder of childhood, craftsmanship and old-time Christmas spirit.
Maintaining that tradition is important to Gerry, but he admits that keeping up with the digital age is equally vital. An updated website is due to launch in the New Year, featuring a gallery with key items for sale, helping him reach a wider audience while preserving the shop’s magic for Modbury.
He is also preparing to introduce Saturday model-making sessions, with more details to follow.
“I would like to say a special thank you to all the friends, customers and local Modbury folk who so kindly donated their time and patience to help me make the move,” he adds. “I feel very privileged to have a shop here on the high street.”
This Christmas, as the toy soldiers stand to attention in their new window, they bring a touch of old-fashioned magic to Modbury — a reminder that some traditions deserve to march on.
