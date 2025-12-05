Totnes Bluebirds RFC Ladies have launched a light-hearted 2026 fundraising calendar, featuring team members in a series of tasteful semi-nude photographs to raise money for the club, and support mental-health charity LooseHeadz.
The idea began as the team looked for creative ways to boost club funds. “We were trying to think of fun ways to make money for the club,” said player and committee member Sarah English — who first suggested the calendar. “Then it just escalated into, how’s about a semi-naked calendar?”
Match photographer Sean Cutland, owner of Errant Arts, was asked if he would help the team with their endeavor. Though not well-versed with this cheeky style of photography, he took up the challenge and quickly found his stride.
The team hopes the calendar will help fund vital costs such as travel, equipment and development. Sarah explains that after membership fees, which pay for insurance and referees, not much is left in the pot: “We fundraise ourselves for things like kit and transport to games. This is just a way of doing that.”
Though a bit of fun, not everyone jumped straight in, some needed a little bit of encouragement. “Some were happy to get completely naked, some wanted to leave clothes on — which is fine. It was all done tastefully and with dignity,” Sarah said.
“We’re a mixed team of old and young: any size, any shape, any age, any experience,” she added. “It was about bringing everyone together and showing [rugby] can be for anybody.”
The calendars are available now through Totnes RFC and directly from the team. The Bluebirds hope sales will support both their season ahead and future recruitment as well as a percentage going to LooseHeads — a rugby charity tackling mental-health stigma.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.