The Cottage Hotel & Restaurant is delighted to announce its Bronze Award in the Small Hotel of the Year category at the 16th Devon Tourism Awards, held at Sandy Park, Exeter on the 27 November. This marks the first time the hotel has received this prestigious accolade, recognision attributed to its dedication to outstanding hospitality and guest experience.
The glittering awards evening saw 79 trophies presented to Devon’s leading tourism and hospitality businesses, following four months of rigorous judging and 91 visits by independent judges. Businesses across the county were celebrated, including accommodation providers, restaurants, attractions, spas and event venues. Special awards also highlighted inclusivity, sustainability and innovation in the sector.
Guests at the event enjoyed inspiring talks on accessibility by Charlie Radclyffe of Disability Together and entertainment from Maggie Irving, the world’s only woman with a PhD in clowning, who shared insights on the role of comedy in customer service.
Neil Slade, General Manager of The Cottage Hotel, commented: "We are both thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition at such a prestigious event. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our team. Our goal has always been to provide a warm, welcoming experience in one of Devon’s most beautiful coastal settings. This award reinforces that commitment and we are so pleased to be a recipient."
Awards organiser Robin Barker added:"Witnessing the delight of the winners, whether Bronze, Silver or Gold and the impact success has on their mood and motivation is impossible to describe. In an era when business is tough for many, it is great to be bringing something positive to all concerned."
The Devon Tourism Awards celebrate excellence across 24 categories, with many Gold winners going on to represent the county in the national VisitEngland Awards next year.
