South West Water is offering free water-saving devices to help customers reduce their water use and save money on their bills when on a water meter.
While recent rainfall has helped storage levels across the region improve after the hottest summer on record across the UK, the company’s Come Rain or Shine campaign continues to support customers with saving water all-year-round, regardless of the weather.
Not only will reducing water wastage help to recharge storage faster ahead of next summer, it could help reduce energy bills for all customers and water bills for customers on a water meter who only pay for the water they use.
Through Come Rain or Shine, customers can claim a range of free water-saving devices, some of which include:
Buffaloo Cistern Bags – reducing the amount of water a single-lever toilet releases with each flush without reducing the toilet’s performance, these bags can help a family of four save almost £100 a year.
LeakyLoo Detection Strips – a biodegradable and water-soluble strip that sticks to your toilet and highlights if you have a leak.
Undetected leaks from loos can often by invisible to the eye and can waste thousands of litres of water and add hundreds of pounds to a metered bill over the course of a year.
Four-minute Shower Timers – just one minute less in the shower could save £30 per person a year and thousands of litres of water.
Shower Flow Regulator – attached between the hose and your existing shower head, this easy-to-fit tool limits water flow to seven litres per minute, reducing the amount of hot water used during each shower.
Kim Williams, South West Water’s Head of Water Resources and Water Efficiency, said: “Recent rainfall and our interventions across the region have helped to see our storage levels improve in recent weeks following the hot summer and we’re thanking all our customers who continue to take simple steps to reduce their water use.
“Climate change is showing us that weather patterns are going to be less predictable and put more pressure on our resources due to longer periods of warm, dry weather.
That’s why it’s so important we all work together to be more water aware and build more resilience whatever the weather.”
South West Water is playing its part by driving down leakage and as part of that work the company repaired over 16,100 leaks last year, reducing leakage by over 10 million litres a day.
As well as fixing leaks on its own network, around 30 per cent of water loss in the region comes from pipework that belongs to customers, and South West Water is working hard to help customers find these leaks and support them with repairs.
South West Water (SWW) is the privatized utility company providing water supply and wastewater services to nearly two million residents and businesses across Devon, Cornwall, and parts of Dorset and Somerset operating under the Pennon Group.
For more information about South West Water’s Come Rain or Shine campaign, and to order your free water-saving devices, visit: https://tinyurl.com/bc89rfmp
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.