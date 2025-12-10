People recovering from life-changing brain conditions and spinal cord injuries are receiving treatment quicker, thanks to the new Plym Neuro Rehabilitation Unit in Plymouth.
It is a specialist facility at Mount Gould Local Care Centre, that welcomes inpatients from across Devon and Cornwall to support them in targeted neurological rehabilitation under the guidance of Therapy Teams from Livewell Southwest.
A year ago today, the unit moved from an old ward to a new bespoke facility.
It was designed to support 15 patients with personal rehabilitation goals. It includes two four-bed bays, seven single en-suite rooms, physiotherapy gym, and an occupational therapy kitchen.
The single rooms provide a greater level of privacy and are all equipped with overhead hoisting facilities.
Ward Manager Cara Mitchell explained: “It used to take on average 17 days to get a patient from referral to admission to the unit.
“Over the last year it has reduced to 11 days.
“That is because we can admit a patient who's either male or female in the side rooms.
“We only had three side rooms in the old ward which meant we were waiting for a space to become available in the same sex bays.
“This can really improve patient outcomes because they are not waiting in a bed in an acute hospital, where they are not getting the intensity of therapy they need.”
87-year-old Tony Simpson was admitted to the unit when he lost the use of his legs and hands due to Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition that affects the nerves.
The former shipwright at Devonport Dockyard remembers: “I was out walking with my wife, and my legs were getting achy.
“I thought I was going to fall.
“The doctor at Derriford Hospital, he diagnosed right away that it was nerves being attacked by antibodies.
“It was a real shock as I have never had any illnesses at all.”
“When Tony arrived on the unit, he needed two people to help hoist him into a wheelchair and support with daily living tasks such as washing and brushing his teeth. “
Occupational Therapy Apprentice Katie Stokes worked with Tony to re-gain his independence. “To see him walking out was absolutely incredible because there were times when even Tony himself doubted he would get to that point. He was so determined, and we were lucky with the environment here that he was able to have a side room.
“Towards the end of his stay, he was in the flat at the end of the ward. It includes a basic kitchen, so he was able to practice all the skills we had worked on.”
The independent living space (left) is designed to enable patients to prepare their own simple meals or share a meal they have prepared with their family, as they would at home.
Katie continued: “We also do more joint sessions with the physiotherapists in our new gym and outdoor space to tie in with big events such as the Tour de France and Wimbledon.
They are really positive for the patients as they help speed up their recovery.”
