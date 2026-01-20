Donna Louise of Donna Hair Stylists in Dartmouth has donated the £180 raised from her Christmas hamper sale to Dartmouth Outdoor Pool.
Donna, who supports a different local charity each year through her annual raffle, chose the Dartmouth Outdoor Pool as this year’s beneficiary.
The hampers were filled with biscuits, tinned items, sweets and chocolates all hand curated by Donna.
Dartmouth Outdoor Pool chairman David Bond said: “This is very kind of Donna. There are few pools left in Devon still open, and once they close, they are usually lost forever. They provide a lovely summer place to enjoy, with a built-in picnic area. We are always stretched for funds, so this donation will help with our winter project to finish the new Pump House.”
