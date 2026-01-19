A centuries-old royal railway tradition has been photographed for the first time following a rare overnight stop by the Royal Train on the South Devon Railway just before Christmas.
New images released by royal photographer Jack Boskett show the early-morning delivery of the Monarch’s newspapers to the Royal Train, a long-established but little-seen ritual in royal rail travel.
The photographs were taken while King Charles III travelled to Devon to attend a passing-out parade at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth. During the visit, the Royal Train was stabled overnight on the Totnes to Buckfastleigh branch line, marking the first time in 63 years it has remained overnight on that historic stretch of railway.
Although the delivery of newspapers to the Royal Train is a recognised part of protocol, it is rarely witnessed by the public. South Devon Railway believes the moment has never previously been captured on camera.
The railway, now operated as a charitable heritage attraction, was responsible for hosting the train during its stay. This included providing operational cover throughout the night and carrying out the carefully choreographed newspaper delivery, a duty traditionally overseen by the local station master or area operations manager.
For this visit, the task was carried out by a volunteer member of staff. The newspapers were collected from Bridgetown Stores in Totnes, driven to a nearby level crossing, and then carried on foot along the track to the stabled train in the early hours of the morning.
The images show the delivery taking place at dawn, with mist rising from the River Dart as daylight broke across the valley.
The overnight stop is seen as particularly significant as the Royal Train is due to be withdrawn from service in 2027 as part of changes to royal travel arrangements.
This means the Devon visit may have been one of the final occasions the train stayed overnight on a privately operated railway.
South Devon Railway’s general manager, Ernest Elsworth-Wilson, said: “It was a privilege to be trusted with such a responsibility. These photographs capture not just a moment in time, but a tradition that reflects the deep history of Britain’s railways and the quiet rituals that still endure.”
Kajal Patel, owner of Bridgetown Stores, said she had been unaware of the significance of the delivery at the time. She said: “I had no idea. I am amazed and delighted to hear that we have supplied newspapers for the King.”
The South Devon Railway Trust is an educational charity that aims to advance public understanding of the history and development of railway transport. Its work focuses on the preservation, operation and display of historic railway vehicles and equipment.
The trust relies heavily on volunteers who undertake a wide range of roles, from customer-facing duties to operational and management responsibilities. For those involved, the Royal Train’s visit provided a rare opportunity to play a small but meaningful role in a living royal tradition.
