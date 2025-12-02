The grand unveiling of the Dartmouth Knitmas Tree on November 30 was a great success.
People have enjoyed seeing a Christmas tree with a difference as much as we have enjoyed making it.
What started as a fun idea from a group of swimmers who regularly swim off Bayards Cove has turned into a community experience.
It's been really lovely to work with lots of generous people, both men and women, donating wood, chicken wire, squares and time to create something unique for the community.
Some contributors had never crocheted before, but lovely Mandy, Anjeli and Sue were happy to run regular workshops teaching people so that they could contribute a square while learning a new skill.
Over 400 crocheted granny squares were used to create the Knitmas tree and the bunting in aid of Rowcroft Hospice.
People were also able to contribute by taking part in a bobble hat bunting workshop to add to our woolly bunting.
The youngest contributor, Alba was just six years old and the contributor from the furthest away was from Brisbane, Australia.
They are hoping that more people will be inspired to join and contribute to the woolly Bayard's Christmas scene in the coming years.
Rowcroft Hospice are committed to making every day the best day possible for people living with life-limiting illnesses across South Devon, and providing comfort and support to families coping with the hardest days.
Irrespective of diagnosis or circumstance they want to be there for you – their services are available to all those living with a life-limiting illness over 18 years old, and their families, completely free of charge.
Their team of specialists including doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, social workers, physiotherapists, complementary therapists, bereavement counsellors, a spiritual care specialist and a music therapist, plus a range of support staff, work tirelessly for thousands of patients and their families every year.
