A yellow Cold-Health Alert has been issued across the South West. Authorities are warning that the current low temperatures pose an immediate threat to vulnerable people, putting significant extra pressure on health and care services.
The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will be in place from 6pm on Tuesday, February 17, until 6pm on Friday, February 20.
A Cold-Health Alert (CHA) is triggered when cold weather is expected to affect health outcomes. The impact is especially serious for older residents and those with medical conditions.
This alert coincides with a new UKHSA analysis of winter 2024/25 that examines the effects of cold spells. The study found that hundreds of deaths in the South West were linked to low temperatures.
The data shows even relatively short cold snaps can lead to a rise in mortality, often several days after the coldest weather has passed.
Health officials warn the risk is greatest for people aged 65 and over, particularly those living with cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness or dementia.
The report also highlights that people living in poorly insulated homes, or experiencing fuel poverty, are also at risk.
Public health experts warn that poor housing and cost-of-living pressures have grown, leaving more households vulnerable.
The findings suggest that people may be more sensitive to cold now than in previous years.
This is due to ageing populations, chronic illness, and living conditions, even though winters are not necessarily getting colder.
Residents are being urged to check on older neighbours, ensure homes are adequately heated and follow cold-weather advice while the alert remains in force.
