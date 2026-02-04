There is a comment which I have heard most of my life. The saying is “Two things in life which cannot be avoided are the taxman and death”.
I expect you have also heard it. Do you believe it? Taxes come up so often that one is probably dealing with them at a fast pace. When it comes to death, I think it’s less at the front of your mind. In fact it seems to me that almost everyone diverts their thoughts in a completely different direction.
Distractions tend to take over in a variety of ways. It could be lots of different things from arranging one’s next holiday to writing a shopping list for the next trip to the super market.People rely on the medical professionals to keep them going as long ass possible. Lots of people develop a keep-fit habit to try to keep everything working.As we said at the start of this article, death is inevitable. Some people just “pass” quickly which is good from their point of view but a shock for everyone left alive.
Others suffer greatly and it’s almost a relief when the end comes. So, how does one cope with the prospect of dying without becoming depressed or very fearful? I think everyone has their own way of coping. In this world today we witness many people around the planet who are being threatened by war or revolution. Some citizens face a violent death every day.
There is the question hanging over everyone, what happens when you die? Is it oblivion or is there a spirit world we pass into? Committed Christians believe we shall become part of God’s family and we have joined a family of eternal beings with God. Getting there remains the imminent question. In the mean time try praying for God’s peace.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.