Totnes has long been known for championing independent food producers, but this year two of its artisan dairies have proven that South Devon’s cheese belongs firmly on the world map. Sharpham Dairy and Ticklemore Cheese — just a few miles apart — both brought home honours at the 2025 World Cheese Awards.
The recognition is particularly sweet after last year’s debacle, when all UK entries failed to make it through customs — a frustration both cheesemakers remember well. “The judges never got to taste a single British cheese,” Ticklemore’s co-owner Laura Harris recalls. “It really was the World Cheese Awards… minus the UK.”
This year, meticulously prepared paperwork ensured their cheeses finally reached the judging tables and the results spoke for themselves.
Sharpham’s co-owner Greg Parsons, who took over the dairy in 2019, has spent recent years refining both the space and the craft behind Sharpham’s signature cheeses. Their efforts paid off with two Bronze Awards, recognising the quality of Washbourne and Cremet.
The team leans into the character of their local herds. “We don’t standardise our milk or our procedures — the cheese evolves with the seasons, developing its own textures and flavours over time,” Greg says.
That approach, rooted in patience and hands-on skill, has helped elevate Sharpham’s cheeses to consistent award-winning status.
“It’s very much community and supporting each other,” Greg adds. Seasonal hampers — many shared with fellow local producers — are available online through the Sharpham website and at Christmas markets, or their cheeses can be found at Ben’s Farm Shop, Greendale, Darts Farm, and independent delis across the region.
Sharpham is also proud to be the UK’s first B-Corp certified cheesemaker, recognised for balancing profit with care for people and planet. Awards, Greg says, are ultimately “nice recognition for doing things properly.”
Just across the valley in Ashprington, Ticklemore Cheese — now owned by husband-and-wife team Laura and Ben Harris — celebrated a Silver Award for Blue Dart, a blue cheese barely two years old.
Matured in caves without wrapping, regularly rubbed by hand, and made using milk from nearby farms, Blue Dart impressed judges with its appearance, aroma and flavour. “It’s great,” Laura says. “Especially for such a new cheese and in a field of over 5,500 entries.”
Ticklemore produces around 35 tonnes a year, tiny compared to industrial dairies, and sells exclusively through wholesalers. The focus is consistency, quality and staying true to tradition. “We know people like what we make,” Laura says. “Awards are lovely, but keeping our customers happy is what matters.”
Locally, their cheeses can be found at Country Cheeses, Ben’s Farm Shop, Riverford and other independent food halls. Blue Dart, however, remains exclusive to Country Cheeses.
While awards naturally draw comparisons, Totnes’ cheesemakers reject rivalry. Laura laughs off the idea: “We’re completely uncompetitive. We even gave Sharpham the old Ticklemore goat recipe years ago.” Instead, the area’s producers operate more like a guild — sharing knowledge, attending the same tastings, and celebrating each other’s wins.
Their 2025 success is a reminder of what South Devon does best: craft food slowly, ethically and locally, without losing sight of the people and landscapes that make it possible.
And this year, thankfully, the judges finally got to taste it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.