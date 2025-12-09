Photography students from the Arts University Plymouth Sixth Form have won a competition to have their photos displayed in the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Colin Campbell Court in Plymouth City Centre.
Prizes were presented to the students by representatives from University Hospitals Plymouth (UHP) and BAM construction. “It was great to meet with the students and present their well-deserved awards”, said UHP Social Values Lead, Sharon Tucker. “We have all been very impressed by the standards and look forward to inviting the students to the CDC when it opens next year to see their work in situ.”
Tobie Loates, Course Leader for Extended Diploma in photography praised the student's achievement: “I'm super proud of my pre degree students for smashing it and winning all four prizes.
I'm really impressed with the talent we've seen here.”
Pre degree student Mo Terkmani said: “I'm proud of myself for taking these photos and editing them well and I'm happy that I've won.”
“I took one of my photos on Dartmoor and one at Wembury”, said student, Oscar Black. “I was surprised to have won and I'm really happy. I never expected it, let alone two images”.
Fellow winner, Poppy Tucker added: I'm excited for my photos to be at CDC and I'm really proud of myself and excited for this opportunity.”
The photos will be showcased in large format, printed on hygienic cladding within the new Community Diagnostic Centre which is currently under construction at Colin Campbell Court.
Once open, the Community Diagnostic Centre will provide a wide range of vital diagnostic tests, scans, and checks including CT, MRI scans, X-rays and ultrasounds in a convenient community-based setting.
By offering these services outside of Derriford Hospital, the centre will help patients receive faster diagnoses closer to home, reducing waiting times and supporting earlier treatment.
