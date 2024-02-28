Frogmore Art Group will be holding an Arts & Crafts Exhibition over the Easter weekend, on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, between 10am and 3.30pm, at Frogmore Village Hall.
There will be 17 local arts and crafters.
The art group, tutored by well-known local artist Ian Carr, is staging a public display of its members’ art works to the wider community and visitors to the South Hams.
A wide selection of paintings and cards for sale will be on offer together with a variety of crafts by local makers to include jewellery, pottery, handbags, tote bags, lamps shades, furniture and wood with a twist.
Linda Fox who is the Frogmore are Group Treasurer said: “Our Art Club members meet every Monday from 10am to 12 noon throughout the year and are really pleased to be able to exhibit pieces of their work and those for sale”
“It’s great that other local crafters are also able to join us for our special exhibition.
“We hope that many people of all ages will want to stop by Frogmore Village Hall over the two days we’re open and we look forward to saying hello.”
For further information, telephone 07714 797777.
If you’re interested in joining Frogmore Art Group, you can email Linda at [email protected] or give her a call.