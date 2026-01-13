Last autumn, Ali Soper revived a much-loved community tradition by organising a Christmas Day lunch for Ashprington and neighbouring villages.

With the help of her friend Libby Joyner, the pair transformed Ashprington Village Hall into a festive hub, planning everything from menus and shopping lists to cooking schedules in what they described as a “military-style” operation.

Although originally capped at 30 guests, 35 people attended on the day, enjoying a meal made possible by donated vegetables from Food in the Community and a wide array of home-made dishes, especially desserts, prepared by local supporters.

The lunch was a great success, and £340 in surplus funds was donated to Totnes Caring on January 8.

Both Libby and Ali would like to thank all those who supported this festive lunch.