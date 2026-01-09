A Devon-based charity dedicated to equine welfare is facing a disturbing rise in fly tipping incidents outside its charity shops. Staff at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary are increasingly finding bags of rubbish, poor-quality furniture and domestic waste dumped on shop doorsteps.
“Our Babbacombe shop seems to be hit particularly hard,” says Dawn Green, Retail Area Manager at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
“At best, people are leaving their unwanted items outside our shops at night because it’s convenient for them and they think it might do some good for our charity.
“Unfortunately, their actions are creating a health and safety hazard, causing great distress to our team members who need to deal with large piles of waste before they can even enter the shop and incurring extra expenses in disposal fees.”
The situation has prompted the charity to reach out to the local community, asking for understanding and support.
Dawn Green explains: “We often speak to other charity shop colleagues who are facing exactly the same issue.
It’s uncomfortable to raise this because we genuinely appreciate the kindness of our donors.
But we hope that if more people understand the danger, distress, and expense that come with dumped items, they will consider waiting until our shop is open.”
It’s important to note that fly tipping is not only a nuisance but also illegal, with significant fines and penalties for offenders. The Mare and Foal Sanctuary hopes to bring awareness to the situation while promoting community kindness and respect. Operating across the South West, the Sanctuary's charity shops play a role in funding its mission of rescuing, caring for, and rehoming vulnerable horses and ponies.
The charity also offers equine assisted wellbeing sessions, connecting children and adults who may find life challenging with horses and with nature, fostering healing and personal growth.
Support for the Sanctuary comes primarily from charitable donations and legacy gifts, which are vital for sustaining its operations. The organisation champions biodiversity, environmental care, and sustainable living - qualities that are reflected in its commitment to recycling donated goods.
However, strict retail regulations govern the saleability of items, and all donations must meet safety standards.
“Good quality, safe items are always appreciated, and we’re fortunate to have loyal supporters who provide us with goods we are pleased to sell at bargain prices,” says Dawn Green.
“But we kindly ask that people only donate items in person during our shop opening hours.
This ensures we can assess their quality and safety before they hit the shelves and allows us the opportunity to thank our donors personally.
Donating responsibly makes a huge difference to us by positively impacting the lives of both animals and people in need.”
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary is a large equine rescue charity in the South West UK, dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing lifelong sanctuary for neglected, abandoned, or abused horses and ponies, while also running Equine Assisted Services (EAS) for people in need, fostering deeper connections and care for these sentient animals through their networks of carers, onsite sanctuaries, and community support.
