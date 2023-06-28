The first ever Ashprington Tractor Fest is due to be held on Saturday July 22.
It’s being held at Ash Meadow, a beautiful location high above the River Dart.
All funds raised by this event will go towards The Ashprington Appeal replacing the village’s ageing difibrillator, maintenance and repairs to the War Memorial along with buying children’s equipment Ash Meadow and supporting other projects such as The Chernobyl Children’s Fund.
There’s food, a bar and children’s play area along with a John Deere tractor parade at 11.30am
Chairman Kevan Throgmorton said: “A group of six or seven of us got together and we have been meeting over the past six months in the local pub the Durant Arms to firm up the details.
‘‘We hope this will become an annual event and as well as a large number of tractors we are planning to have classic cars including Jaguars and some from as far away as the USA, an old bus and a classic wood and plastic collectors boat.”
There will be Triumph motorbikes and pushbikes.
Tuckenhay Farm are providing the BBQ.
Kevan continued: ‘‘There’ll be something for everyone and for all ages.
‘‘There even be a jazz band to keep toes tapping.
‘‘Finally there’ll be a Best in Show award for the best vehicle whether that be for tractors or other vehicles.’’
Entrance for adults is £3, juniors £1.50, families £8 and if you want an exhibitors pitch that costs £10.
The event is open between 11am and 4pm at Ash Meadow TQ9 7UR.
For those who would like to explore the village either before or afterwards there is the 15th century Church of St David and the parish includes various historic estates including Sharpham, Bowden and Painsford.
The village was mentioned in the Doomsday book as Aisbertone.