An Atlantic rowing challenge was nearly sunk after the crew was attacked by a giant speared fish - piercing a hole in the boat.
The four British men competing in the extreme mission say they are lucky to be alive - after a 12ft marlin weighting 300lbs skewered their vessel.
It pierced a substantial hole in one of the cabins - just inches away from the leg of the boat's skipper.
The Mayflower crew, consisting of Glynne Dunn, Dan Lewis, Dan Wooler and Paul Adams, set off on The World's Toughest Row on 11 December from La Gomera, in the Canary Islands.
The team, all from Devon, have embarked on a 3,000 mile (4,828km) journey to Antigua, for around 40 days, to raise money for charity.
Crew member Dan Wooler, who was sat inches from where the marlin struck the Mayflower on Saturday (18 January) mid-afternoon, said: “It was like being hit by a car - I’ll never forget that crunching sound!
“The water seemed to bubble and then was filled with the deep red blood of the marlin, presumably injured by the strike.”
The team said the fish "couldn't have picked a worse location", as they sprung into action: skipper Glynne, sleeping just feet away, from the strike, quickly emptied the cabin of all electronics, personal kit and bedding, as the footwell of the cabin began to take on water.
Speaking to BBC Radio Devon from the Atlantic, Dan said: "It was a crunching, grinding motion accompanied with the biggest thud in the world.
"We actually thought we'd been hit by another boat, how that would have happened I don't know because there was nothing around us.
"I looked down and it was only a foot away from me, the water was bubbling up and suddenly there was blood everywhere."
The crew installed the first bung to try and stop the water flooding into the boat, which was hammered in to plug the hole left by the marlin’s spike - but then went straight out into the sea.
After trying a second one, almost two inches across and the largest on board, and it fitting, Glynne and Paul then worked to apply water-resistant putty around the bung - and "all was good".
Dan added: "Kit dried on deck, hot tea all round, and back on the oars within the hour!"
The crew have already raised £143,591 out of their £200,000 target for Mustard Tree Cancer Support Unit.
All four men are a tight-knight group of friends born in Plymouth and 'united by a shared spirit of adventure'.